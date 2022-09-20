Today’s Headlines

  • Council Approved Multimodal Project List For Remaining 710 Freeway Funds (Pasadena Now)
  • Report: Bus Riders Experience Unreliability, Poor Stops, More (Investing in Place)
    …Can L.A. Finally Build Better Bus Stops? (NextCity)
  • Community Meetings Announced For Central L.A. River Path (The Source)
  • Phil Washington FAA Appointment In Question Due To Questionable Sheriff Probe (Daily News)
  • Some Safety Upgrades Coming To Wilshire Blvd, And Other Intersections (SM Mirror)
  • Carnage: 8 People Hospitalized From Antelope Valley Crash (Daily News,
    …Sierra Highway/14 Freeway Solo Rollover Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • History of Electric Cars (LAist)
  • ReBuild SoCal Podcast Checks In With CA High-Speed Rail Authority

