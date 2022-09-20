Today’s Headlines
- Council Approved Multimodal Project List For Remaining 710 Freeway Funds (Pasadena Now)
- Report: Bus Riders Experience Unreliability, Poor Stops, More (Investing in Place)
…Can L.A. Finally Build Better Bus Stops? (NextCity)
- Community Meetings Announced For Central L.A. River Path (The Source)
- Phil Washington FAA Appointment In Question Due To Questionable Sheriff Probe (Daily News)
- Some Safety Upgrades Coming To Wilshire Blvd, And Other Intersections (SM Mirror)
- Carnage: 8 People Hospitalized From Antelope Valley Crash (Daily News,
…Sierra Highway/14 Freeway Solo Rollover Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- History of Electric Cars (LAist)
- ReBuild SoCal Podcast Checks In With CA High-Speed Rail Authority
