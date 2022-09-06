Today’s Headlines
- Climate Emergency New Normal: Record-Breaking Heatwave Continues (LAT, Daily Breeze, LB Post, KTLA5)
- L.A. Move To End Neighborhood Oil Drilling Moving Too Slowly (LAist)
- LAist on Portantino Bill S.B. 457 Incentive For Car-Free/Light Families
…in covering car-free incentive, article assumes reader has a car
- LAT on CA Banning Future Gas Car Sales
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Valinda Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Killed In Lancaster Crash (AV Times)
…Three People Transported to Hospital from 14 Freeway Crash In Acton (SC Signal)
- Washington Neighbors Calls For Street Safety Improvements (LB Post)
- 278-Home 19-Story Supportive Housing Tower Construction Goes Vertical (Urbanize)
- ICYMI: LAPD Sergeant Fired at Jermaine Petit from Inside Patrol Vehicle. While Driving. (SBLA)
