Today’s Headlines

Climate Emergency New Normal: Record-Breaking Heatwave Continues (LAT, Daily Breeze, LB Post, KTLA5)

L.A. Move To End Neighborhood Oil Drilling Moving Too Slowly (LAist)

LAist on Portantino Bill S.B. 457 Incentive For Car-Free/Light Families

…in covering car-free incentive, article assumes reader has a car

…in covering car-free incentive, article assumes reader has a car LAT on CA Banning Future Gas Car Sales

Carnage: Two People Killed In Valinda Car Crash (SGV Tribune)

…Driver Killed In Lancaster Crash (AV Times)

…Three People Transported to Hospital from 14 Freeway Crash In Acton (SC Signal)

…Driver Killed In Lancaster Crash (AV Times) …Three People Transported to Hospital from 14 Freeway Crash In Acton (SC Signal) Washington Neighbors Calls For Street Safety Improvements (LB Post)

278-Home 19-Story Supportive Housing Tower Construction Goes Vertical (Urbanize)

ICYMI: LAPD Sergeant Fired at Jermaine Petit from Inside Patrol Vehicle. While Driving. (SBLA)

Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA