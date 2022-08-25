August 2022 Board Meeting Round-Up: Metro Raises Bus Driver Starting Salaries

Today the Metro board gave its starting bus operators a raise, approving the outlines of a collective bargaining agreement [staff report] that ups the starting driver salary to $23 an hour.

At the start of 2022, Metro bus drivers made $17.75 an hour. In late January, Metro announced a six-month pilot temporarily raising starting wages to $19.12 per hour. The agency subsequently raised its starting hourly wage to $20.49.

The new agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) union is expected to go into effect retroactively to July 1 and will last until June 30, 2027. SMART members approved the tentative agreement in late July.

As Metro boardmember Mike Bonin remarked at today’s board meeting, this agreement is crucial to Metro restoring and improving bus service. Metro cut service at the outset of the pandemic, then struggled to meet board-mandated and fully-funded service restorations, mainly due to a somewhat self-inflicted bus operator shortage. Metro has been scrambling to recruit and train operators, but the agency’s relatively low salary hampered these efforts.

The new agreement adds $46.5 million to the agency’s $8 billion fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

The agreement includes several additional features regarding wage progression, retention bonuses (basically a one-time COVID frontline worker bonus up to $2,500), minimizing mandatory overtime (OCB – ordered call backs), and allowing Metro to hire rail operators from outside the bus operator pool. See details in Metro staff report.

Other August Metro board actions: