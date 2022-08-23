2023 will bring Slow Streets and Open Streets programs to San Gabriel Valley Active SGV will demonstrate the value of traffic circles, outdoor dining, and bike lanes

The mobility non-profit Active SGV will be installing temporary Slow Streets demonstrations around the San Gabriel Valley between now and November 2023. Numerous member cities of the SGV Council of Governments came forward to participate in the traffic calming pilot.

Active SGV Program Director Danielle Zamora gave Streetsblog a list of temporary installations currently slated for the demonstration. While the program is under the “Slow Streets” umbrella, it goes beyond the relatively unsubstantial Slow Streets treatments currently used in Pasadena and Los Angeles. SGV Treatments will include new bikeways, parklets, curb extensions, outdoor dining, and even a trial waterway walk path. The cities will take public input on the demonstrations through surveys via mail and on site at these installations.

A traffic circle demonstration to show how roundabouts can make streets safer for pedestrians while also improving drive time in Baldwin Park

Signage, high visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, a dedicated bikeway, edge lines, parklets, and planters on South Pasadena’s Mission Street

Curb extensions and pedestrian refuge islands in the Glendora Village

Being able to walk the San Dimas Wash (also in Glendora) and give input on the design for the greenway extension on the Wash

Repairing and repainting bike lanes, adding bike lane indicators, and creating new bike lanes in El Monte

A rectangular rapid flashing beacon on Nelson and Willow in City of Industry

Traffic calming elements including parklets and the development of an outdoor dining program on Montebello’s downtown corridor and Whittier Boulevard

Crosswalk visibility improvements on La Verne’s Sixth and D Streets and near Roynon Elementary School

LED lighted stop signs and other crosswalk improvements in Monrovia

The mobility non-profit will also be putting on another open streets event next year on Earth Day. Heart of the Foothills will take place on April 23, 2023 along six-and-a-half miles of San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont. Zamora says it’s a reprise of the CicLAvia route from Earth Day 2018.

“It would start on the eastern end of downtown San Dimas on Bonita Avenue,” says Zamora. “Then, it travels south for a bit on Fulton past the Pomona North Metrolink station. From there it continues on Arrow highway to College Avenue and then meets up with the downtown Claremont Metrolink station.”

When people take to the streets for Heart of the Foothills, they’ll be able to do so with e-bikes from Active SGV’s new monthly rental program GoSGV. Streetsblog will be trying out the e-bikes in a blog post to come.

