This Week In Livable Streets

Healthy Streets L.A. vote at City Council, Metro board meeting, and more:

After a year and a half, it all comes down to THIS WEDNESDAY. The City Council has item #20 on its agenda to consider adopting Healthy Streets L.A. now, or send it to the 2024 ballot. The City Council no longer takes remote comments, and we need you to show up in person Wednesday at 10am at L.A. City Hall (200 N. Spring St. Room 340) and make public comment asking them to take Option #1, and adopt Healthy Streets L.A. Here are some talking points you can use. We suggest timing yourself to make sure you can say everything you want to say in 1 minute.