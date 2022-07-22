Eyes on the Street: Reseda Blvd’s Under Construction Complete Streets Upgrades

Streetsblog was up in the West San Fernando Valley yesterday and spotted some new construction underway on the city’s $25 million Reseda Boulevard Complete Streets Project. The three-mile long project is a joint effort of the city’s Bureau of Engineering (BOE), Department of Transportation (LADOT), Street Services (StreetsLA) and Bureaus of Sanitation and Street Lighting – led by local City Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Nithya Raman, and John Lee.

The project includes three miles of continuous protected bike lanes – plus new ADA ramps, sidewalks, bus islands, lighting, trees, bioswales, left turn signals, and more. See earlier coverage for project details, including the city’s video explainer.

Construction kicked off in 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in early 2023.

Enjoy these photos – and check it out for yourself next time you’re in Reseda.