Eyes on the Street: Reseda Blvd’s Under Construction Complete Streets Upgrades

New bus boarding island under construction on Reseda Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
New bus boarding island under construction on Reseda Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Streetsblog was up in the West San Fernando Valley yesterday and spotted some new construction underway on the city’s $25 million Reseda Boulevard Complete Streets Project. The three-mile long project is a joint effort of the city’s Bureau of Engineering (BOE), Department of Transportation (LADOT), Street Services (StreetsLA) and Bureaus of Sanitation and Street Lighting – led by local City Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Nithya Raman, and John Lee.

The project includes three miles of continuous protected bike lanes – plus new ADA ramps, sidewalks, bus islands, lighting, trees, bioswales, left turn signals, and more. See earlier coverage for project details, including the city’s video explainer.

Construction kicked off in 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in early 2023.

Enjoy these photos – and check it out for yourself next time you’re in Reseda.

Along Reseda Boulevard, the most visible new features are bus islands. The project includes eleven new bus islands at nine intersections – including this one at Reseda and Vanowen Street. Concrete work for about a half-dozen bus islands (all on the west/southbound side) has already been completed.
City image showing plans for Reseda Boulevard bus islands - via city explainer video
City image showing plans for Reseda Boulevard bus islands – via the city’s explainer video
New Reseda Boulevard bus island at Valerio Street
Reseda Boulevard bus island at Ingomar Street. Note that though island construction is more-or-less complete, the Metro and DASH bus stop has not yet been moved from the near side of the intersection.
New bus island under construction on Reseda at Kittridge Street
A lot of work on Reseda Boulevard is less prominent – including repaired sidewalks and new ADA-accessible curb ramps.
The Reseda Boulevard project includes 13 new bioswale rain garden planters – including this one under construction near Chase Street.

