Today’s Headlines
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increasing In L.A. County (AV Times)
…Indoor Mask Mandate Likely To Return (LAist)
- Carnage: DUI Driver Jumps Curb, Crashes Into Bus Stop Killing One Person In Chinatown (LAT, KTLA, CBS)
…Santa Clarita Man Dies From Crash Injuries (SC Signal)
- Woman Killed By A Line Train In Long Beach Was Apparent Suicide (LB Post)
- Research Shows Which L.A. Neighborhoods Will Suffer From Extreme Heat (LAist)
- Secretary Buttigieg Tours Destination Crenshaw (Sentinel)
- High Inflation Means High Gas Prices (LAist)
- San Bernardino Taquero Decries Police Treatment Of Vendors (L.A. Taco)
- Protestors Urge CA To Find New Company To Clean Up Exide South L.A. Toxics (LAist)
