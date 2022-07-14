Today’s Headlines

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increasing In L.A. County (AV Times)

…Indoor Mask Mandate Likely To Return (LAist)

Carnage: DUI Driver Jumps Curb, Crashes Into Bus Stop Killing One Person In Chinatown (LAT, KTLA, CBS)

…Santa Clarita Man Dies From Crash Injuries (SC Signal)

…Santa Clarita Man Dies From Crash Injuries (SC Signal) Woman Killed By A Line Train In Long Beach Was Apparent Suicide (LB Post)

Research Shows Which L.A. Neighborhoods Will Suffer From Extreme Heat (LAist)

Secretary Buttigieg Tours Destination Crenshaw (Sentinel)

High Inflation Means High Gas Prices (LAist)

San Bernardino Taquero Decries Police Treatment Of Vendors (L.A. Taco)

Protestors Urge CA To Find New Company To Clean Up Exide South L.A. Toxics (LAist)

