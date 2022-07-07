SGV Connect: Bike Shop Owner and Former Newspaper Publisher Carlos Morales

This week’s SGV Connect features an interview with Carlos Morales of the Eastside Bike Club and Stan’s Bike Shop. Chris Greenspon asks about Carlos’ history as a carfree journalist and how bicycling saved his life.

Longtime readers may remember that when Morales wasn’t publishing his byline with Voice Community News, you could occasionally find his work at Streetsblog L.A.

This is a long-form interview you won’t hear anywhere else.

For a full transcript of the interview, click here.

