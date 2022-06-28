Today’s Headlines
- LACBC Writes Garcetti Urging Veto of Ordinance Banning Repair of Bikes on City Streets (JonPeltz/Twitter)
- Details on Proposed “Gas (sic) Tax Relief” Plan (LAT, The Hill)
- CalMatters Breaks Down the Budget Bill
- Culver City Council Votes to End Parking Minimums, Explore Parking Maximums (Bike Culver City/Twitter)
- Pasadena Transit Adjusts to Driver Shortage, Changes in Travel Patterns (Pasadena Now)
- Downtown Developer Found Guilty in Huizar Bribery Case (LAT)
- Conservatives Notice Conflict Between Biden on Gas Prices and Biden on Climate Change (City Journal)
- It’s Getting Easier to Get COVID (LAT)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.