Today’s Headlines
- Damian Kevitt on How Crash That Lost His Leg Made Him Safety Advocate (Yahoo via Bicycling)
- More Bike Lanes, Sharrows Coming to Beverly Hills (BH Press)
- Air Resources Board Holds Hearing on CA Climate Plan (Federal News Network)
- UN Chief Warns That Climate Change Impacting World Food Supply (Daily News)
- Closed-door CA Budget Negotiations Focus on Energy (CalMatters)
- Experts Warn That We Should Get Used to Seeing Guns in Public Spaces (Daily News)
- Water Restrictions Making an Impact in SoCal (LAT)
- Veo Mini Sit Down Scooter Share Coming to the Westside (Dot.LA)
- UCLA Narrows Bike Lane When Rebuilding Hall (Bike Academy)
- CA Dem’s Who Understand Basic Economics and Science in Political Bind Over Biden’s Gas Tax Holiday (Sacramento Bee)
- Black Cyclists Are 4x More Likely to Be Killed by Drivers and Black Pedestrians Are 2x’s As Likely Than Whites (The Grio, Streetsblog USA)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.