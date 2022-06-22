Today’s Headlines

  • Bass, Mejia, Darling, Hugo, All Extend Leads. Cedillo’s Out and Eunisses’s In (LAT)
  • Tim Deegan Interviews Gina Viola About Lessons of the Mayoral Primary (City Watch)
  • City Council Votes to Ban Bike Entrepreneurs on Sidewalks (Daily News)
  • Legislation Also Bans Bike Assembly on Sidewalks (NBC4)
  • California Has Lowest School Bus Use in Nation (LAT)
  • Coalition Urges Opposition to Bill That Would Kill Bike-Share with Insurance Requirements (CalBike)
  • Study: White Homeowners Benefit from Prop 13 More than Black, Latino Households (CalMatters)
  • Hundreds Come Out for Go Skateboarding Day in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Biden Asks Congress to Suspend Gas Tax for Three Months (LAT)

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.