Today’s Headlines
- Bass, Mejia, Darling, Hugo, All Extend Leads. Cedillo’s Out and Eunisses’s In (LAT)
- Tim Deegan Interviews Gina Viola About Lessons of the Mayoral Primary (City Watch)
- City Council Votes to Ban Bike Entrepreneurs on Sidewalks (Daily News)
- Legislation Also Bans Bike Assembly on Sidewalks (NBC4)
- California Has Lowest School Bus Use in Nation (LAT)
- Coalition Urges Opposition to Bill That Would Kill Bike-Share with Insurance Requirements (CalBike)
- Study: White Homeowners Benefit from Prop 13 More than Black, Latino Households (CalMatters)
- Hundreds Come Out for Go Skateboarding Day in Long Beach (LB Post)
- Biden Asks Congress to Suspend Gas Tax for Three Months (LAT)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.