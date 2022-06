Happy Juneteenth Day

The staff of Streetsblog is off today to mark the Juneteenth national holiday, the celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Although the holiday has long been celebrated, it wasn’t until last year that President Biden finally signed into law a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Streetsblog will be back publishing in full tomorrow, Tuesday, June 21.

From the staff at Streetsblog we wish everyone a safe and memorable holiday.