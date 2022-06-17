Today’s Headlines
- 6th Street Viaduct Will Finally Open July 9 (Eastsider, Urbanize)
- United to House L.A., Tax on $5 Million Home Sales, Qualifies for Ballot (Daily News)
- ACT-LA Responds to Metro Review of Public Safety Advisory Committee (Twitter)
- Drivers Would Not Have Saved $2400 if the Gas Tax Had Been Suspended (Sacramento Bee)
- CA Asks Feds for Money for High-Speed Rail (Sacramento Bee)
- SoFi Stadium ‘Wins’ World Cup Games. Rose Bowl Misses Out (Star-News)
- If Biden Admin Did Push EV’s on Cyclists and Pedestrians, Would Anyone Bat an Eye? (The Onion)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.