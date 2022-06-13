Today’s Headlines

  • Editorial : Governor Newsom, Please Drop the Vehicle Rebate Plan (LAT)
  • Stop Spending Billions to Widen Freeways (Daily Breeze)
  • Crenshaw/LAX North Public Meetings Begin This Week (The Source)
  • Residents Protest State Agency Approval of New Oil Wells (LAT)
  • Evidence of ‘Deputy Gangs’ at Sheriff’s Office Continues to Grow (Daily News)
  • Nine Injured When Driver Jumps Car Over Curb in Westlake (ABC7)
  • Draft EIR for HSR into San Francisco Released (KRON4CA High-Speed Rail Authority)
  • L.A. Isn’t the Only City Struggling with Bad Bad Implementation of Vision Zero (South Seattle Emerald)

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.