Eyes on the Street: New East L.A. Rainwater Infiltration Medians

East L.A.'s new rainwater infiltration medians. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Last weekend, Streetsblog got a chance to check out East L.A.’s rainwater infiltration median parks.

Streetsblog last toured the project – officially called the East Los Angeles Sustainable Median Stormwater Capture Project – back in June 2021, when it was very much a construction site. Construction is done now. The native landscape is in full bloom. Families and individuals are enjoying the welcoming new mini-parks.

Map of East Los Angeles Sustainable Median Stormwater Capture Project. Image: Los Angeles County Public Works
New rainwater infiltration basin
East L.A. medians’ new rainwater infiltration basin, decomposed granite paths, and seating areas
Walking paths in East L.A.'s rainwater median mini-park
Walking path and exercise station in East L.A.’s new rainwater median mini-park
Signage
Infiltration area, signage, and new native landscaping at East Los Angeles Sustainable Median Stormwater Capture Project
more
Landscaped picnic and exercise areas
Native landscaping in full bloom
Native landscaping in full bloom

The new median landscape is a project of the L.A. County County Department of Public Works, overseen by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Find more recent photos of the East L.A. medians project at today’s Eastsider article.

(For what it’s worth: the East L.A. project isn’t in the SGV proper, but it’s in the Metro SGV Service Council Region, so it’s included in SBLA SGV coverage)

