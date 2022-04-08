Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Launches ‘Respect the Ride’ Customer Experience Pilot (The Source)
  • Lancaster Receives Clean CA Grant For Amargosa Creek Bike/Walk Path (AV Times)
  • New Protected Bike Lanes In Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa YouTube)
  • Riot Police Shut Down Climate Scientist Protest Against Chase Bank (LAist)
  • Near DTLA, Metro A Line Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian (LAT, LB Post)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Rollover Crash Near Lancaster (AV Times)
    …$25K Offered In Deadly Long Beach Hit-and-Run (LAT)
    …Malibu Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Car Into Ocean (Malibu Times)
  • 63-Unit Affordable Housing Nearly Complete In Historic Filipinotown (Urbanize)
  • Rainwater Treatment Project Could Add Wetlands To MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach River Path “Maintenance” Displaces Unhoused And Cyclists (LB Post)
  • Heat Records Smashed Throughout So Cal (Daily Breeze)
    …Heatwave Hitting Unhoused Angelenos Hard (LAist)

