Today’s Headlines
- Metro Launches ‘Respect the Ride’ Customer Experience Pilot (The Source)
- Lancaster Receives Clean CA Grant For Amargosa Creek Bike/Walk Path (AV Times)
- New Protected Bike Lanes In Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa YouTube)
- Riot Police Shut Down Climate Scientist Protest Against Chase Bank (LAist)
- Near DTLA, Metro A Line Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian (LAT, LB Post)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Rollover Crash Near Lancaster (AV Times)
…$25K Offered In Deadly Long Beach Hit-and-Run (LAT)
…Malibu Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Car Into Ocean (Malibu Times)
- 63-Unit Affordable Housing Nearly Complete In Historic Filipinotown (Urbanize)
- Rainwater Treatment Project Could Add Wetlands To MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
- Long Beach River Path “Maintenance” Displaces Unhoused And Cyclists (LB Post)
- Heat Records Smashed Throughout So Cal (Daily Breeze)
…Heatwave Hitting Unhoused Angelenos Hard (LAist)
