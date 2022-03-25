Today’s Headlines

L.A. City Seeing Spike In Car Crash Deaths In 2022 (Crosstown)

Commission Launches Inquiry Into LA Sheriffs Dept Gangs (Witness L.A.)

Metro Halted D Line Extension Construction Over Worker Death (LAT)

Whittier To Keep Greenleaf Promenade Pedestrian-Only (Whittier Daily News)

Carnage: Pasadena Now Profiles Woman Killed In Horrific Studio City Freeway Crash

…On PCH, Driver Crashes Into Cyclist Sending Them To Hospital (Biking in L.A.)

…Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Riverside Hit-and-Run (LAT)

Culver City To Buy Two Hotels To Convert To Homekey Housing (Urbanize)

Average L.A. County Gas Price Rose 30 Consecutive Days (AV Times)

Calendar extra: Sunday 3/27 – Ride in Living Color will host a free Community Slow-Roll Bike Ride & Celebration of recent Adams Boulevard safety improvements. Gather at 9 a.m. at Westside Neighborhood Park at 3085 Clyde Avenue in South Los Angeles. Local residents are priority for the ride, though all are welcome. Details at Ride in Living Color Instagram.

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for César Chávez Day, returning Tuesday

