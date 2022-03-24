Today’s Headlines
- Streets for All Alert Urges Metro Not To Keep Increasing Freeway Expansion Budget
- Inspector General Says 41 Deputies Belonged To Sheriffs Dept Gangs (Daily News)
- Metro Construction Worker Killed In D Line Extension Construction (LAT, Audacity)
- Metro Forgets Complete Streets At Whittier 605/Beverly Project (Biking in L.A., SBLA Twitter)
- Metro Re-Opens NoHo Bike-Share With Shrunken Fleet (The Source)
- Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
- Neighbors Fear Gentrification From Stadium Gondola (LAT)
…Lawsuit Filed Against Stadium Gondola (Eastsider)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In El Monte (Biking in L.A., SGV Tribune)
…Family In Shock Over Driver Crashing Into Apartment Killing Two People (LB Post)
…Driver Killed On Freeway Transition Near Studio City (Daily News)
…Driver Kills Mountain Lion On PCH In Malibu (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
…Crash Sends Car Into Restaurant Patio, Misses Building (WeHoVille)
- Drone Video Showcases New Taylor Yard Bike/Walk Bridge (Noel Vance YouTube)
- California Biofuel Boom Comes With Climate And Agriculture Concerns (LAT)
- Newsom’s Problematic Per-Car Gas Tax Rebate Proposal (LAT, LAist, LB Post, AV Times)
