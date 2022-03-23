Part-Time Job Announcement! Streetsblog L.A. Looking for Journalist for SGV Coverage

SGV Connect Logo Black (2)

Streetsblog Los Angeles is looking for an SGV Correspondent to both do original reporting and co-host a podcast on transportation, open space, public health, urban design, housing, and equity in the San Gabriel Valley. Kris Fortin, who has written for Streetsblog on three different beats over a decade, is leaving us for a great new opportunity (more on that later), so we’re looking for a new writer to help cover this beat.

This is a part-time position averaging roughly 10-15 hours per week, and the writer will be expected to produce roughly two original stories and co-host two podcasts every month. The position pays $18,000 per year with two weeks paid vacation in addition to extra weeks off on Thanksgiving week and the week surrounding New Years.

We’re not necessarily looking for a professional podcaster for this position, but some experience conducting interviews or being interviewed on television/radio/podcast is a plus. Knowledge and passion about the San Gabriel Valley region and the issues we cover is a must.

If you’re not familiar with our work, check out some of these stories to get an idea of our SGV coverage:

If you’re interested in joining the team, drop an email to damien@streetsblog.org, and we will get in touch!

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SGV Connect Logo Black (2)

Join Our Team! SGV Connect Is Looking for a New Co-Host

By Damien Newton |
Do you enjoy the SGV Connect Podcast? Are you knowledgeable and passionate about the San Gabriel Valley region and the issues we cover at Streetsblog? If so, consider joining our small broadcast team. Streetsblog is looking for some help for our 2018 broadcast season, and that help could be you. Streetsblog Los Angeles seeks a […]
SGV Connect Logo Black (2)

SGV Connect 18 – Welcome Kris Fortin

By Damien Newton |
I am very excited to introduce the new co-host of SGV Connect, Kris Fortin! If Kris’ name seems familiar to you and you’re not sure why, it’s because he has a long history with Streetsblog as the former reporter for Boyle Heights on Streetsblog Los Angeles and the current reporter for Orange County for Streetsblog […]

#Damien Talks SGV 1: Ara Najarian, Bike SGV, and a Look Ahead

By Damien Newton |
Welcome to the first #DamienTalks of 2016, a public affairs podcast focused on interviewing the people that create and advocate for sustainable transportation in the San Gabriel Valley. For those of you just joining us, #DamienTalks has been broadcast on Streetsblog California for over a year, but we’ve received advertising support to do a bi-weekly […]
DdRu6LWUwAACUf5

SGV Connect 23: Bike Friendly Businesses

By Damien Newton |
This week, SGV Connect looks at Bike SGV’s Bike Friendly Business Program with a two-part interview. First, we talk with Danielle Zamora, outreach coordinator for Bike SGV, who oversees the Bike Friendly Business program. Zamora outlines how business corridors are selected for this program, how outreach is done to businesses, what must be done by a […]