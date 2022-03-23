Part-Time Job Announcement! Streetsblog L.A. Looking for Journalist for SGV Coverage

Streetsblog Los Angeles is looking for an SGV Correspondent to both do original reporting and co-host a podcast on transportation, open space, public health, urban design, housing, and equity in the San Gabriel Valley. Kris Fortin, who has written for Streetsblog on three different beats over a decade, is leaving us for a great new opportunity (more on that later), so we’re looking for a new writer to help cover this beat.

This is a part-time position averaging roughly 10-15 hours per week, and the writer will be expected to produce roughly two original stories and co-host two podcasts every month. The position pays $18,000 per year with two weeks paid vacation in addition to extra weeks off on Thanksgiving week and the week surrounding New Years.

We’re not necessarily looking for a professional podcaster for this position, but some experience conducting interviews or being interviewed on television/radio/podcast is a plus. Knowledge and passion about the San Gabriel Valley region and the issues we cover is a must.

If you’re not familiar with our work, check out some of these stories to get an idea of our SGV coverage:

If you’re interested in joining the team, drop an email to damien@streetsblog.org, and we will get in touch!

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”