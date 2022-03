Eyes on the Street: New Taylor Yard Walk/Bike Bridge

Last Monday’s invitation-only opening didn’t turn out to be a great opportunity for Streetsblog to get to know L.A.’s newly-open Taylor Yard bike/walk bridge over the Los Angeles River. So SBLA went back to the scene earlier today, and took lots more photos of the great new bridge. See last week’s article for more on the history of the project, and the communities it connects.