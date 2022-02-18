Today’s Headlines
- Sheriff Villanueva Says Not To Use Term “Deputy Gangs” (LAT, LAist)
- Metro Expects To Take Over Substantially Complete Crenshaw And Connector In 4-6 Weeks (@numble, SBLA Twitter)
- Carnage: Reward Offered In Manchester Square Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Pedestrian (CBS2)
…Wrong Way Driver Kills Two People In Freeway Car Crash In Cerritos (Daily Breeze)
…Driver Kills Cyclist Riding On 110 Freeway In Highland Park (Biking in L.A., Eastsider)
- Rainbow/Progress Flag Crosswalks Coming To San Vicente/Santa Monica (WeHoVille)
- California Oil Safety Rule Contains ‘Zombie Well’ Loophole (Capital & Main)
- Another Reactionary Recall Fails – Against Downey Councilmember Catherine Alvarez (Downey Patriot)
- Metro Transit Service Cuts Start This Sunday (The Source)
Streetsblog will be off on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, back Tuesday
