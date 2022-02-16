Today’s Headlines
- More On Committee Approval Of Speed Limit Rollbacks (Daily News, NBC4)
- How L.A. Is Trying To Save Its Taxi Industry (LAT, Daily News)
- OC Bus Driver Strike Averted (LAist)
- Carnage: Victim Identified In Deadly 14 Wrong-Way Freeway Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)
…Unlicensed Driver “Accidentally” Runs Over and Kills Person In Long Beach (LB Post)
…Six People Freed From Car That Driver Smashed Into Tree In Long Beach (LB Post)
- Pollution Credits Could Hamper CA Greenhouse Gas Reductions (LAT)
- Study: Sea Level Rise Threatens CA Coast (LAT)
- Gas Prices Rise To Record Highs (Downey Patriot)
- Metro Slashes Bus and Rail Service Starting This Sunday (The Source)
