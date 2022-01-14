Today’s Headlines

  • Nurses Say There Isn’t Enough Staff To Care For Patients (LAist)
  • Woman In Critical Condition From Attack While Waiting For Bus Behind Union Station (LAT)
  • Carnage: One Killed In Tanker Crash In Warner Center (Daily News)
  • Foothill L Line Board Changes as Construction Proceeds (SGV Tribune)
  • Metro Cutting NoHo Bike-Share Stations By Half, Converting Bikes (The Source)
  • How To Get Metro Discount Fares/Passes (LAist)
  • New Bike Lane/Sharrows At Van Ness Rec Center (@LADOTlivable Twitter)
  • 46-Unit Mixed-Use Under Construction At Vermont/Adams (Urbanize)
  • 86-Unit Mixed-Use Approved On Sunset In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
  • 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Really Happening Soon (Curbed, LAist)
  • New Stadium Gondola Renderings (The Source)
  • NBA’s Shawn Bradley Shares Details of Bike Crash That Left Him Paralyzed (Sports Illustrated)

