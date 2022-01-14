Today’s Headlines
- Nurses Say There Isn’t Enough Staff To Care For Patients (LAist)
- Woman In Critical Condition From Attack While Waiting For Bus Behind Union Station (LAT)
- Carnage: One Killed In Tanker Crash In Warner Center (Daily News)
- Foothill L Line Board Changes as Construction Proceeds (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Cutting NoHo Bike-Share Stations By Half, Converting Bikes (The Source)
- How To Get Metro Discount Fares/Passes (LAist)
- New Bike Lane/Sharrows At Van Ness Rec Center (@LADOTlivable Twitter)
- 46-Unit Mixed-Use Under Construction At Vermont/Adams (Urbanize)
- 86-Unit Mixed-Use Approved On Sunset In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
- 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Really Happening Soon (Curbed, LAist)
- New Stadium Gondola Renderings (The Source)
- NBA’s Shawn Bradley Shares Details of Bike Crash That Left Him Paralyzed (Sports Illustrated)
