Today’s Headlines

Nurses Say There Isn’t Enough Staff To Care For Patients (LAist)

Woman In Critical Condition From Attack While Waiting For Bus Behind Union Station (LAT)

Carnage: One Killed In Tanker Crash In Warner Center (Daily News)

Foothill L Line Board Changes as Construction Proceeds (SGV Tribune)

Metro Cutting NoHo Bike-Share Stations By Half, Converting Bikes (The Source)

How To Get Metro Discount Fares/Passes (LAist)

New Bike Lane/Sharrows At Van Ness Rec Center (@LADOTlivable Twitter)

46-Unit Mixed-Use Under Construction At Vermont/Adams (Urbanize)

86-Unit Mixed-Use Approved On Sunset In Silver Lake (Urbanize)

101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Really Happening Soon (Curbed, LAist)

New Stadium Gondola Renderings (The Source)

NBA’s Shawn Bradley Shares Details of Bike Crash That Left Him Paralyzed (Sports Illustrated)

