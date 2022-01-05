Pasadena Transit Adds Route H Shuttle for Rides to the Huntington

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden is a giant 120 acre slice of heaven in Pasadena. Starting this Saturday, a new shuttle route operated by Pasadena Transit will connect the Huntington’s attractions to the closest Gold Line Station at Sierra Made Villa. The Route H shuttle will operate on Saturdays and Sundays until the pilot program ends in June 26. In addition to the station and library, the shuttle will make four stops along the route. The first shuttle leaves for The Huntington at 9:40 a.m. with the last departing from The Huntington at 6:02 p.m.

There will be no fares to use the Route H shuttle; it is being paid for by the Library. In addition, riders will receive discounts on museum admission. General Admission to the museum will cost $15 on weekends in January and $20 every other weekend until the program ends. A QR code to reserve discounted Huntington admission is only available on board Route H shuttles.

This is the second attempt to pilot a free transit line to serve the Huntington. The first launched in February of 2020, but was mothballed in the early days of the pandemic. The city discussed bringing the program back several times throughout 2021 until the City Council approved this plan last month.

After the pilot ends this June, Huntington Library staff will analyze the ridership and cost data and meet with neighbors to the museum to decide whether or not to continue the service.

For real-time schedule information, please visit cityofpasadena.net/pasadena-transit

