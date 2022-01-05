Huzzah! We Made Our $30,000 Fundraising Goal!

With a check that arrived in today’s mail, I can now report that Streetsblog in California (Streetsblog LA, Streetsblog SF, and Streetsblog California) reached our End of the Year fundraising goal. With some checks and matches still coming in, we’re not ready to announce a final number, but in today’s mail came a check that put us over $30,000 raised…our new record.

This is due to the tremendous generosity of all of you. As you may know from some of our fundraising posts, last year was a difficult one for us, with an IRS error (again – NOT OUR FAULT) creating a cascade of fundraising issues. In addition to thanking all of our donors for their support, I also need to publicly thank Joe, Kris, Melanie, Roger, and Sahra for their patience this year.

So thank you all for your support, leads, tweets, donations, comments, and everything else that you’ve contributed to make the Streetsblog community such a great one to work for and with. Now I get to relax on the fundraising posts and get back to journalism for a little bit – but before I sign off, let me remind you that if you haven’t donated recently there’s no time like the present. You can make a one-time or recurring donation here or join our Patreon here.