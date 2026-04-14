Check Out ‘Wilshire Subway’ Book and Exhibition

There’s a handsome new photo book out that belongs on L.A. urbanist shelves. Wilshire Subway documents the history of what is now known as the Metro D Line.

Cover of Wilshire Subway

The 80-page paperback is written by historian India Mandelkern (one of the writers behind Metro’s The Source), and propelled by the noble heroic photographs of Ken Karagozian. The book tells the story of the planning and construction of the D Line subway beneath Wilshire Boulevard. Much of the book’s focus is on the workers – miners, carpenters, mechanics, and many others – who did, and are doing, the actual construction.

Also included are essays by Antonio Villaraigosa, David Ulin, Leo Marmol, and James Rojas.

Metro is currently extending its D Line heavy rail subway nine miles from its current Koreatown terminus – all the way to Westwood. The $10 billion mega-project is split up into three sections, all currently under construction, and expected to be open for the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics.

The first 4-mile $3.5 billion section – from Western Avenue to La Cienega Boulevard – will open on Friday May 8.

Wilshire Subway details how the evolving project had gone by many names – the Backbone Route, the Subway to the Sea, the Metro Purple Line, and now the D Line. Voters got the project moving by approving Metro sales tax funding, 2008’s Measure R. Metro broke ground in 2014.

The book gives readers a sense of the massive tunnel boring machine (TBM) technology that simultaneously digs a tunnel, and lines it with a permanent pre-cast concrete shell.

One of several pages of Wilshire Subway that show and tell the stories of the project’s half-dozen Tunnel Boring Machines

The book documents how D Line Section 1 workers successfully bored their way through challenging soils near the La Brea tar pits. Various obstacles – including oil saturated sands, methane gas, and a high water table – slowed tunnel boring to half of its typical 60 feet per day.

Two of dozens of construction workers pictured and profiled in Wilshire Subway

Purchase your own copy of Wilshire Subway for $25, plus tax and shipping. Purchase online or via local bookstores – see listing. Starting May 1, the book’s magnificent Ken Karagozian photos will be on display at 1301PE (gallery) at 6150 Wilshire Boulevard.

Purchase a signed copy of Wilshire Subway at the L.A. Times Festival of Books (at USC April 18-19), the Printed Matter LA Art Book Fair (at ArtCenter May 7-10), or at the 1301PE opening reception on Friday May 1.