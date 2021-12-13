This Week In Livable Streets
Metro’s lower 710 Freeway task force, L.A. Harbor plans, inquests into three fatal shootings by police and where to find public health updates:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Ongoing – L.A. City Planning recently released an updated Harbor L.A. Storymap to show the evolution of the Harbor Gateway and Wilmington-Harbor City community plans. The Storymap includes a summary of comments received and revised draft land-use maps reflecting the public input received thus far. It also introduces new zoning components developed as part of the comprehensive update of the City’s Zoning Code to be applied to the Harbor L.A. Plans. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to check out the plans and continue to submit feedback to planning.harborlaplans@lacity.org or by calling (213) 340-3950.
- Monday 12/13 – Metro’s lower 710 Freeway widening task force will hold its third meeting today, from 5-7:30 p.m. Access and other meeting details are at Metro’s meeting page. See also recent SBLA coverage of the task force’s work.
- Wednesday 12/15, Thursday 12/16, and Friday 12/17 – The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will conduct three inquests this week, beginning on 12/15, into the deaths of Dijon Durand Kizzee, Samuel Herrera, Jr., and Dana Mitchell Young, Jr., all of whom were shot and killed by police. The most recent such inquest was held in January of this year, in regard to the shooting death of Fred Williams III. They have proven disappointing thus far, in that the Sheriff’s Department continues to actively fight both accountability and the inquest process. You can watch the 12/15 proceedings via Zoom (here), beginning at 9 a.m. Kizzee’s case will be addressed first, followed by Herrera’s, and then Young’s. For more information, see the MEC press release here.
