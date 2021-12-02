Seven-City East SGV Project Recommended for $15 million for Bike/Ped, Bus, and First-Last Mile Measure M Funding

San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments staff recently recommended $15 million for a seven-city active transportation and complete streets project in east San Gabriel Valley.

The East San Gabriel Valley Sustainable Multimodal Improvement Project is being recommended for funding through the SGVCOG Measure M Multi-Year Subregional Program. The east SGV project would stretch from Azusa to Claremont and would implement active transportation, bus and first/last mile improvements.

“This project strongly demonstrated a multijurisdictional project scope that can achieve regional transportation benefits across the region,” said Alexander Fung, SGVCOG Senior Management Analyst, at the November 15 public works technical advisory committee.

The Measure M MSP funding is broken down into two categories. The first category — $15 million — funds planning, design and construction of major corridor projects, while the second category — $7 million total — funds just planning/design of major corridor projects, with each project being able to receive up to $1 million.​

The SGVCOG governing board approved guidelines for this cycle’s Measure M MSP funding that prioritized multi-jurisdictional corridor projects that can maximize regional transportation benefits. The funds would be made available between 2022 to 2025.

The recommended East SGV Sustainable Multimodal Improvement Project, which is planned to be completed by August 2025, includes the following:

Design Activities: Azusa – San Gabriel/Azusa Avenues Complete Streets and First/Last Mile Improvements

Claremont – Arrow Highway and First/Last Mile Improvements

Covina – Grand Avenue Conceptual Plan and Improvements

Glendora – Glendora People Movement Project (First/Last Mile and Urban Trails), Little Dalton, Big Dalton, and San Dimas Washes first/last mile projects

La Verne – Pedestrian Bridge and first/last mile projects

Pomona – Arrow Highway and first/last mile improvements

San Dimas – Conceptual plans for three east/west connections Construction Activities: Claremont – Arrow Highway and First/Last Mile Improvements

Covina – Wayfinding Signages along Grand and Glendora Avenues

Glendora – San Dimas and Little Dalton Wash Urban Trail, Glendora Avenue, Foothill Blvd.

La Verne – Pedestrian Bridge and first/last mile improvements

Pomona – First/last mile improvements

SGVCOG staff did not recommend any planning and design proposals for the $7 million funds because they did not reach a level of regional benefit that warranted an award, Fung said. So, staff are seeking governing board approval to have more time to work with project applicants to refine their project scopes to include more regional benefits. Once updated, applications would be resubmitted for review by the public and SGVCOG committees.

The staff recommendations are next headed to the SGV COG transportation committee on December 9 at 10 a.m. If approved, they will be sent over to the governing board in late January and then finally to the Metro board of directors in late May.

“We are sincerely grateful to the SGVCOG for helping the seven cities come together to implement a shared vision for our area,” said Steven Mateer, Transportation Manager for Glendora. “Typically it is challenging for cities to work together, but the staff, management, and elected officials of the cities are really dedicated to securing not only funding but providing a model for collaboration and consensus building.

“In Glendora, we are particularly excited about the opportunities this funding brings to improve the safety our streets, support local businesses with more attractive streets, and help our residents of all ages and abilities get to school, work, parks, and other services, “Mateer added.