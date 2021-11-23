Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Treat And Fund L.A. Sidewalks As Essential Infrastructure
- Central CA COVID Surge Could Send Patients To L.A. Hospitals (LAT)
- LA Podcast Talks About Sheriff Villanueva’s Transit Policing Presser
- Metrolink Offers $10 Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Passes (AV Times)
- Carnage: Three Injured In Chatsworth Car vs. Motorcycle Crash (Daily News)
…Wrong-Way Driver Killed Crashing Into Truck On 710 Freeway (LB Post)
…Four People Killed In Head-On Freeway Crash Near Sacramento (LAT)
- CA Continues To Prioritize Cars Over Sustainable Transportation (LongBeachIze)
- US To Release More Oil In Attempt To Lower Energy Prices (LAT)
Streetsblog L.A. is publishing lightly today
