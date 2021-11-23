Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Editorial: Treat And Fund L.A. Sidewalks As Essential Infrastructure
  • Central CA COVID Surge Could Send Patients To L.A. Hospitals (LAT)
  • LA Podcast Talks About Sheriff Villanueva’s Transit Policing Presser
  • Metrolink Offers $10 Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Passes (AV Times)
  • Carnage: Three Injured In Chatsworth Car vs. Motorcycle Crash (Daily News)
    …Wrong-Way Driver Killed Crashing Into Truck On 710 Freeway (LB Post)
    …Four People Killed In Head-On Freeway Crash Near Sacramento (LAT)
  • CA Continues To Prioritize Cars Over Sustainable Transportation (LongBeachIze)
  • US To Release More Oil In Attempt To Lower Energy Prices (LAT)

Streetsblog L.A. is publishing lightly today

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

