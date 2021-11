Today’s Headlines

LAT Gimme Shelter Podcast On How Today’s Freeway Expansion Harms Housing

Do You Want A Bus Lane On La Brea? (WeHoVille)

Nearly Completed Elysian Valley L.A. River Bridge Opening Delayed (Eastsider)

Carnage: Head-On Freeway Crash Kills Two In Moorpark Area (LAT)

…Man Killed In Single Vehicle Rollover Crash In Antelope Valley (AV Times)

Person Hit, Killed By Freight Train In Lancaster (AV Times)

Infrastructure Funds Could Supercharge San Diego Rail Expansion (LAT)

Labor Issue Puts Federal Transit Money In Question (LAist)

Record High CA Gas Prices (LAT, LAist)

