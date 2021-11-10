Today’s Headlines
- How Nalelli Cobo Led South L.A. Oil Drilling Fight (Guardian)
- Council Finalizes Draft Redistricting Map, Keeps USC With Curren Price (LAT)
- Council Committee Approves Plan To Arm Park Rangers (LAT)
- Long Beach Updating Inclusionary Housing Law, Pushing Permanently Affordable (LB Post)
- Culver City Station TOD Completed (Urbanize)
- Ground Broken On 5-Story 108-Home Mixed-Use In Long Beach (LongBeachIze)
- 5-Story 34-Apartment Mixed Use Planned By Vermont/Santa Monica Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Palmdale (AV Times)
…Rosemead Hit-and-Run Leaves Pedestrian With Life-Threatening Injuries (SGV Tribune)
…DUI Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Seal Beach Crash (LB Post)
…One Person Transported To Hospital From Head-On Saugus Crash (SC Signal)
- L.A. Slow Streets Program Could Become Permanent (Daily News)
- Duarte names Street In Honor Of Longtime Metro Boardmember Fasana (SGV Tribune)
- LEJ YouTube Video Maps Unbuilt Freeways Through L.A. Mountains
- LAT Columnist On Recovering Stolen Bikes From Unhoused Encampments
Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day – and publishing lightly on Friday
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA