Today’s Headlines

  • How Nalelli Cobo Led South L.A. Oil Drilling Fight (Guardian)
  • Council Finalizes Draft Redistricting Map, Keeps USC With Curren Price (LAT)
  • Council Committee Approves Plan To Arm Park Rangers (LAT)
  • Long Beach Updating Inclusionary Housing Law, Pushing Permanently Affordable (LB Post)
  • Culver City Station TOD Completed (Urbanize)
  • Ground Broken On 5-Story 108-Home Mixed-Use In Long Beach (LongBeachIze)
  • 5-Story 34-Apartment Mixed Use Planned By Vermont/Santa Monica Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Palmdale (AV Times)
    …Rosemead Hit-and-Run Leaves Pedestrian With Life-Threatening Injuries (SGV Tribune)
    …DUI Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Seal Beach Crash (LB Post)
    …One Person Transported To Hospital From Head-On Saugus Crash (SC Signal)
  • L.A. Slow Streets Program Could Become Permanent (Daily News)
  • Duarte names Street In Honor Of Longtime Metro Boardmember Fasana (SGV Tribune)
  • LEJ YouTube Video Maps Unbuilt Freeways Through L.A. Mountains
  • LAT Columnist On Recovering Stolen Bikes From Unhoused Encampments

Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day – and publishing lightly on Friday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

 