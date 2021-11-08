Today’s Headlines
- Seven Of Every 10 LASD Bike Stops Are Latino Cyclists (LAT)
- How East L.A. Communies Are Fighting Caltrans To Give Up 710 Corridor Homes (The LAnd)
- Metro And LADOT Installing New Bus Lanes Downtown (The Source)
- Metro 710 Freeway Widening Committee Meets Tonight At 5 p.m. (LB Post, The Source)
- Burbank Fighting Removing Parking For NoHo-Pasadena BRT Bus Lanes (MyBurbank)
- Long Beach Upgrading Los Coyotes Diagonal (LB Post)
- How LAPD Targeted Nipsey Hussle’s Store (Guardian)
- LAPD’s New Predictive Policing Has Old Flaws (Guardian)
- Oath Keepers Ties To L.A. County Law Enforcement (Witness L.A.)
- Councilmember Raman Could Lose 40 Percent Of District Under Redistricting (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree In Seal Beach (Daily News)
…Suspected DUI Driver Kills Woman In La Puente (SGV Tribune)
…DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Seal Beach Crash (LB Post)
…Two People Hospitalized From Crash Near 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
…Person Hospitalized From 710 Freeway Car Crash (LB Post)
- Will L.A.’s 2028 Olympic Agreement Address Homelessness and Jobs? (Capital & Main)
- The Many Histories Of Julia Morgan’s Herald Examiner Building (Curbed)
