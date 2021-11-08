This Week In Livable Streets
110 Freeway expansion, 710 Freeway expansion, 5 Freeway expansion, L.A. River bike path expansion, SFV bikeways, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 11/8 – Metro will host the second meeting of its 710 Freeway widening task force tonight from 5-7:30 p.m. After Metro’s and Caltrans’ $6+billion lower 710 Freeway widening plans were put on hold, Metro has sought to slather its 710 widening planning processes with a huge dollop of community outreach. Can Metro’s highway builders shed their home-demolition-heavy ways to come up with a 710 corridor “investment plan” that centers health and equity? Stay tuned (though Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton and others remain skeptical.) Meeting details at The Source post, Metro meeting page, or meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 11/9 – Metro and Caltrans will host the last of two public scoping meetings on the I-110 Adams Terminus Improvement Project – formerly known as the Interstate 110 High-Occupancy Toll Lanes Flyover Project. Metro and Caltrans are studying alternatives “to reduce congestion on the I-110/Adams Blvd off-ramps, Adams Blvd, Flower Street, and Figueroa Street and associated intersections [in South L.A., near USC]” including a new “elevated off-ramp structure on the Northbound Interstate (I-110) between 30th Street and Figueroa Street” and “a dedicated High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV)/High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lane alternative on Adams Blvd.” Until December 10, Metro will be accepting comments via mail, email (110adamsproject[at]metro.net), or the project hotline at (213) 863-6346. Project and event information at Metro project webpage. This week’s virtual public scoping meetings will be from 6-8 p.m. Access via Zoom link or call (669) 900-6833 or (346) 248-7799. Share via Facebook event.
- Wednesday 11/10 – The I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Authority will hold its monthly Administrative Entity meeting, including an I-5 status report on Metro and Caltrans’ $5+billion 605 Corridor Improvement Project that includes demolishing hundreds of homes to widen several miles of the 5 Freeway. Access the 3:30 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom link or
call (669) 900-9128 – meeting ID: 919 884 0879. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 11/10 – The Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss two planned bike facilities: extending bike lanes on Burbank Boulevard, and the Chandler Bicycle Connection Project, which would convert Chandler (G Line – Orange) bike lanes to protected on Chandler. Streets for All is encouraging cyclists to comment in favor of the bikeways. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
- Saturday 11/13 and next week Wednesday 11/17 – Metro will host two virtual meetings for its $400 million L.A. River Path project, to extend eight miles through downtown L.A. and the city of Vernon. Meetings will recap project details and schedule, and respond to questions and comments. Details at Metro’s The Source post. Meetings will be:
– This Saturday 11/13 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon via Zoom link or call (669) 900-6833 – Webinar ID: 831 9145 3227. Details at Facebook event.
– Next week Wednesday 11/17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom link or call (888) 788-0099 – Webinar ID: 811 0740 8213. Details at Facebook event.
- Next week Tuesday 11/16 – Streets for All will host a 5:30 pm. Mobility Debate with the candidates running for L.A. City Council District 13 – including the incumbent Mitch O’Farrell. Details at Streets for All event page or Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org