- Volunteer To Help Investing in Place Report Improve Bus Riding
- The Decades-Long Fight Against Urban Oil Drilling (Earthjustice)
- LADOT Planning To Extend Riverside Drive Bike Lanes To Griffith Park (via Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Detours For This Sunday’s Marathon (The Source)
- Carnage: San Diego Driver Plows Into Restaurant Injuring Eight People (LAT)
- 23-/14-Story 428 Apartment Mixed-Use Planning In K-Town (Urbanize)
- County Approves Funds For Long Beach 4-Story 67 Apartment Senior Housing (Urbanize)
- Black And Latino Vaccinations Key To CA Beating COVID (Captial & Main)
- L.A. Magazine Looks At L.A.’s Redistricting Catastrophe
…City Council Critical Of Commission’s Recommended Redistricting (LAT, Daily News)
