Today’s Headlines

  • Volunteer To Help Investing in Place Report Improve Bus Riding
  • The Decades-Long Fight Against Urban Oil Drilling (Earthjustice)
  • LADOT Planning To Extend Riverside Drive Bike Lanes To Griffith Park (via Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro Detours For This Sunday’s Marathon (The Source)
  • Carnage: San Diego Driver Plows Into Restaurant Injuring Eight People (LAT)
  • 23-/14-Story 428 Apartment Mixed-Use Planning In K-Town (Urbanize)
  • County Approves Funds For Long Beach 4-Story 67 Apartment Senior Housing (Urbanize)
  • Black And Latino Vaccinations Key To CA Beating COVID (Captial & Main)
  • L.A. Magazine Looks At L.A.’s Redistricting Catastrophe
    …City Council Critical Of Commission’s Recommended Redistricting (LAT, Daily News)

