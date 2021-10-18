Today’s Headlines
- La Verne Active Transportation Plan Ready For Approval (Bike La Verne)
- Metro Bike Share Expands To Hollywood (The Source, Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Sweeps Unhoused Out Of MacArthur Park (LAT)
- Shooting By LAPD Up In 2021 (LAT, L.A. Magazine)
- Carnage: North Hills Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two People (CBS2, ABC7, Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver In Pacoima (Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash In Carson (Daily Breeze)
- LAX Opens $300M Parking Structure (CBS2)
- Metro Commemorates 1871 Massacre Of Chinese (The Source)
