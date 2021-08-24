Today’s Headlines

  • Progressives Swept L.A. City Neighborhood Council Elections (KNOCK-LA)
  • Cm Raman Meets With Hancock Park Homeowners Opposed To Calming 4th Street (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Culver City Approves Opening Jackson Gate To Ballona Creek (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian Running Across 138 In Littlerock (Daily News, AV Times)
    …Driver Sought In Fatal Rancho Cucamonga Hit-and-Run Crash (Daily Bulletin)
  • Driver Smashes Into Fire Hydrant In Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Rollover Crash In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
  • 49 Apartment Supportive Housing Coming To North Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • Prop 22 Ruling Explainer (LAT)
    …Ride-Hail Users Face Higher Prices After Prop 22 Ruling (Whittier Daily News)
  • Recall Candidates Fail To Offer Real Solutions To Homelessness Crisis (LAT)
  • L.A. Invented Permit Parking And Pricey Lots (LAT)

