- Progressives Swept L.A. City Neighborhood Council Elections (KNOCK-LA)
- Cm Raman Meets With Hancock Park Homeowners Opposed To Calming 4th Street (Larchmont Buzz)
- Culver City Approves Opening Jackson Gate To Ballona Creek (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian Running Across 138 In Littlerock (Daily News, AV Times)
…Driver Sought In Fatal Rancho Cucamonga Hit-and-Run Crash (Daily Bulletin)
- Driver Smashes Into Fire Hydrant In Long Beach (LB Post)
- Rollover Crash In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
- 49 Apartment Supportive Housing Coming To North Hollywood (Urbanize)
- Prop 22 Ruling Explainer (LAT)
…Ride-Hail Users Face Higher Prices After Prop 22 Ruling (Whittier Daily News)
- Recall Candidates Fail To Offer Real Solutions To Homelessness Crisis (LAT)
- L.A. Invented Permit Parking And Pricey Lots (LAT)
