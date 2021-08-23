This Week In Livable Streets
West Santa Ana Branch, Culver City Ballona Creek new entrance, Palmdale Avenue Q, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 8/23 – Tonight, the Culver City City Council will hold a 5:30 p.m. special session to discuss the proposed new Jackson Avenue entrance to the Ballona Creek path. Details at Streets for All, Biking in L.A., or meeting agenda.
- Continuing Tuesday 8/24 – Metro is hosting three more community input meetings on its West Santa Ana Branch rail project. Metro recently released the project’s draft Environmental Impact Report and is accepting EIR comments through Tuesday 9/28. Details at The Source or Metro project webpage. Virtual meetings will take place:
– Tuesday 8/24 from noon to 2 p.m. via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 986 2612 6175
– Thursday 8/26 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 872 5853 7996
– Saturday 8/28 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom or call-in (213)338-8477, meeting ID: 986 4545 5706
- Wednesday 8/25 – The city of Palmdale will host an interactive online presentation for the Avenue Q Complete Streets project, located between Sierra Highway and 20th Street East. The virtual meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Project and meeting access details at Palmdale City project webpage or AV Times article.
