Today’s Headlines

COVID Test Positivity Falling In L.A., Rising In OC (LAT)

Supervisors Approve $187M “Care First, Jails Last” Spending Package (Witness L.A.)

Survey Supports Making Whittier Car-Free Streets Permanent, Council Divided (Whittier Daily News)

Long Beach Accepts Metro Donation Of Bike-Share Hubs (LB Post)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In South L.A. (KTLA5)

…Two People Killed In Baldwin Hills Crash (LB Post)

…Two People Killed In Baldwin Hills Crash (LB Post) ELACC To Complete Mixed-Use Housing Project Destroyed By Fire (Urbanize)

Alhambra Again Considers Controversial Villages Development (Pasadena Star News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA