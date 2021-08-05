Today’s Headlines
- Housing the Unhoused Of Venice Is Example For Rest Of City (LAT)
- Transit Ridership Slow To Bounce Back (KCRW)
- Canage: Burbank Street Racing Crash Kills Three People (LAT, Daily News, CBS2)
…Driver Charged With Murder In Deadly Santa Monica Hit-and-Run Case (SMDP)
- 5-Story 55-Unit Supportive Housing Coming To Broadway In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Chinatown Llewellyn Apartments Open By L Line Station (Urbanize)
- Another MicroTransit Flaw: No Kids Allowed Without Car Seats (@awalkerinla Twitter)
