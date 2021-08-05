Today’s Headlines

Housing the Unhoused Of Venice Is Example For Rest Of City (LAT)

Transit Ridership Slow To Bounce Back (KCRW)

Canage: Burbank Street Racing Crash Kills Three People (LAT, Daily News, CBS2)

…Driver Charged With Murder In Deadly Santa Monica Hit-and-Run Case (SMDP)

…Driver Charged With Murder In Deadly Santa Monica Hit-and-Run Case (SMDP) 5-Story 55-Unit Supportive Housing Coming To Broadway In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Chinatown Llewellyn Apartments Open By L Line Station (Urbanize)

Another MicroTransit Flaw: No Kids Allowed Without Car Seats (@awalkerinla Twitter)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA