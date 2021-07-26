This Week In Livable Streets
L.A. bus stops, Zócalo returns, COVID briefings, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 7/27 – Is South L.A. forging a new American identity? Zócalo Public Square returns live and in-person to Mercado La Paloma to address that question with Corey Matthews, Chief Operating Officer of Community Coalition and USC sociologists Pierrette Hondagneu-Sotelo and Manuel Pastor, co-authors of South Central Dreams: Finding Home and Building Community in South L.A. The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be moderated by L.A. Times’ Assistant Managing Editor for Culture and Talent, Angel Jennings. This event is produced in partnership with South Central Innervisions: An AfroLatinxFuturism multidisciplinary arts festival on July 31. Visit the event page for more details.
- Continuing through Friday 7/30 – Streets L.A. will be hosting Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) demonstrations to give the public opportunities to see and give feedback on proposed new bus shelters and technology features. At least one of the proposed amenities has already provoked strong reactions. Demonstrations feature the top two contenders for the street furniture contract. Demonstrations will take place from from the 19th of July to the 30th, each from noon to 10 p.m. Sites are as follows:
– Sunday-Monday 7/25-26 – West Los Angeles: 1645 Corinth Avenue
– Tuesday-Wednesday 7/27-28 – South L.A.: 8475 South Vermont Avenue
– Thursday-Friday 7/29-30 – San Pedro: 638 South Beacon Street
For additional information, see Streets L.A. STAP webpage.
