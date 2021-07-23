Yes, You Can Get COVID Even if You’re Vaxed (LAT)

City Hands Out $2,000 Checks in Community LAPD Blew Up Last Month (Daily News)

More on Those Bus Stops (Spec News/Instagram)

Feud Between Anti-HSR Legislators and Governor/Senators Goes Public (SFExaminer, LAT)

Berkeley Study : SB9 Won’t Supercharge Home Building (LAT)

Will Americans Walk a Mile to the Bank, Install Bike Infrastructure or Pour Money into Transit? (Governing)

Bird Will Unveil Next Gen of E-Scooter in Long Beach (LBPost)

Uber and Lyft Drivers Went on Strike Wednesday (CBS News)

Attention Car Drivers, It’s Illegal to Disfigure Your License Plate (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA