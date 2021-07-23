Today’s Headlines

  • Yes, You Can Get COVID Even if You’re Vaxed (LAT)
  • City Hands Out $2,000 Checks in Community LAPD Blew Up Last Month (Daily News)
  • More on Those Bus Stops (Spec News/Instagram)
  • Feud Between Anti-HSR Legislators and Governor/Senators Goes Public (SFExaminer, LAT)
  • Berkeley Study : SB9 Won’t Supercharge Home Building (LAT)
  • Will Americans Walk a Mile to the Bank, Install Bike Infrastructure or Pour Money into Transit? (Governing)
  • Bird Will Unveil Next Gen of E-Scooter in Long Beach (LBPost)
  • Uber and Lyft Drivers Went on Strike Wednesday (CBS News)
  • Attention Car Drivers, It’s Illegal to Disfigure Your License Plate (Daily News)

