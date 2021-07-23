Today’s Headlines
- Yes, You Can Get COVID Even if You’re Vaxed (LAT)
- City Hands Out $2,000 Checks in Community LAPD Blew Up Last Month (Daily News)
- More on Those Bus Stops (Spec News/Instagram)
- Feud Between Anti-HSR Legislators and Governor/Senators Goes Public (SFExaminer, LAT)
- Berkeley Study : SB9 Won’t Supercharge Home Building (LAT)
- Will Americans Walk a Mile to the Bank, Install Bike Infrastructure or Pour Money into Transit? (Governing)
- Bird Will Unveil Next Gen of E-Scooter in Long Beach (LBPost)
- Uber and Lyft Drivers Went on Strike Wednesday (CBS News)
- Attention Car Drivers, It’s Illegal to Disfigure Your License Plate (Daily News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA