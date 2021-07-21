Today’s Headlines

  • LA’s Green Car Revolution Not As Green As Advertised (LAT)
  • California’s COVID Cases, Spiking or Steadily Growing? (LAT)
  • Learn About the Past and Future of the 710 Battle in Long Beach, Tomorrow at 6! (Instagram)
  • One in Five LAPD Officers Don’t Turn on Body Cams When Required (Daily News)
  • Editorial : South LA ResidEnts Shouldn’t Suffer Because of LAUSD’s Fireworks Screwup (LAT)
  • Long Beach Moving to Crack Down on Dangerous Car “Street Takeovers (LBPost)
  • Reservoir Levels So Low Hydropower Plants Could Go Offline (LAT)
  • Check Out LA’s Proposed Bus Shelters (Urbanize)
  • Uber and Lyft Drivers Strike (LAT)

Infrastructure Week Update:

  • Reps. “Force” Dems to Drop Crackdowns on Tax Cheats (Reuters)
  • Progressives Jumping Off Ship. (Politico)
  • South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Won’t Support Bi-Partisan Plan, SC Has Worst Roads in Country (Raw Story)

