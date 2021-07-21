Today’s Headlines
- LA’s Green Car Revolution Not As Green As Advertised (LAT)
- California’s COVID Cases, Spiking or Steadily Growing? (LAT)
- Learn About the Past and Future of the 710 Battle in Long Beach, Tomorrow at 6! (Instagram)
- One in Five LAPD Officers Don’t Turn on Body Cams When Required (Daily News)
- Editorial : South LA ResidEnts Shouldn’t Suffer Because of LAUSD’s Fireworks Screwup (LAT)
- Long Beach Moving to Crack Down on Dangerous Car “Street Takeovers (LBPost)
- Reservoir Levels So Low Hydropower Plants Could Go Offline (LAT)
- Check Out LA’s Proposed Bus Shelters (Urbanize)
- Uber and Lyft Drivers Strike (LAT)
Infrastructure Week Update:
- Reps. “Force” Dems to Drop Crackdowns on Tax Cheats (Reuters)
- Progressives Jumping Off Ship. (Politico)
- South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Won’t Support Bi-Partisan Plan, SC Has Worst Roads in Country (Raw Story)
