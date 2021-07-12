This Week In Livable Streets
Metro committees, Don Shoup, 6th Street PARC, taco ride, Walk & Roll festival, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 7/14 – The L.A. City Bureau of Engineering and City Councilmember Kevin de León will host a 6:30 p.m. virtual public meeting on the Sixth Street PARC Draft Environmental Impact Report. The EIR – for the planned park below the new Sixth Street Viaduct – is currently undergoing public review, with comments due by July 26. The meeting is accessible via Zoom, or for anyone requiring access to a screen or internet connection, an in-person accommodation site will be made available at the Puente Learning Center at 501 South Boyle Avenue. Registration via Zoom is encouraged but not required.
- Wednesday 7/14 – Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. Zoom Happy Hour with parking rock star Don Shoup. Details at SFA or Facebook event.
- Wednesday 7/14 and Thursday 7/15 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Details, agendas, and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Saturday 7/17 – The Eastside Bike Club and Stan’s Bike Shop host the return of the Tour De Taco ride. Bring a bike in working condition, a helmet, lights, cell phone, and money to purchase tacos and raffle tickets. This ride is a slow recreational casual community ride it is not a race. Cyclists ride at your own risk. Ride gathers at 5 p.m. at Stan’s at 732 N. Azusa Avenue in Azusa. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 7/18 – Walk ‘n Rollers will host a Culver City Rotary Walk & Roll Festival for kids and their families. The event will take place starting at 9 a.m. at Culver City Middle School at 4601 Elenda Street. The free, fun festival will include skills course, bike repair, goody bag drawing, and more. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 7/18 – Remind yourself to make a donation to keep Streetsblog L.A. strong and independent!
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org