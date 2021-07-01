Today’s Headlines

Editorial: Telling People Where They Cannot Camp Will Not Stop Homelessness (LAT)

Metro Breaks Down on Affordable Housing Project in Boyle Heights (The Source)

Op/Ed: Free Transit Is Great for Metro, But What About the Poor Service? (LAT)

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in LA County (Daily News)

HSR Conspicuously Absent from the State Budget about to Be Signed (Sacramento Bee)

Transportation for America Breaks Down What We Know about the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Feds Dole Out $18 Million for LA Streets (NBC4)

Donate Right Now! During Streetsblog’s Summer Fund Drive

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA