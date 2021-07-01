Today’s Headlines
- Editorial: Telling People Where They Cannot Camp Will Not Stop Homelessness (LAT)
- Metro Breaks Down on Affordable Housing Project in Boyle Heights (The Source)
- Op/Ed: Free Transit Is Great for Metro, But What About the Poor Service? (LAT)
- COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in LA County (Daily News)
- HSR Conspicuously Absent from the State Budget about to Be Signed (Sacramento Bee)
- Transportation for America Breaks Down What We Know about the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Feds Dole Out $18 Million for LA Streets (NBC4)
