  • Editorial: Telling People Where They Cannot Camp Will Not Stop Homelessness (LAT)
  • Metro Breaks Down on Affordable Housing Project in Boyle Heights (The Source)
  • Op/Ed: Free Transit Is Great for Metro, But What About the Poor Service? (LAT)
  • COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in LA County (Daily News)
  • HSR Conspicuously Absent from the State Budget about to Be Signed (Sacramento Bee)
  • Transportation for America Breaks Down What We Know about the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
  • Feds Dole Out $18 Million for LA Streets (NBC4)

