  • On Sunday, Metro Implemented Service Restoration, Next Gen Changes, MicroTransit (LAist)
  • L.A. Adds New Bus Lane On 98th Street In Westchester (Bonin Fb)
  • Alhambra Neighbors Against Changing Proposed Development: The Villages (SGV Tribune)
  • San Diego Group Pushes For Freeway Lids To Restore Neighborhoods (LAT)
  • L.A. City Approves Funding For Five Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Passes Law To Protect Renters From Landlord Harassment (LAist)
  • Venice Sheriff Sweeps Are Criminalizing Homelessness (LAT)
  • Domestic Violence Is No. 1 Cause Of Homelessness For Women In L.A. (LAist)
  • 52-Home TOC Building Under Construction In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
  • Missing Middle Housing Planned Near Glendale Train Station (Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Palmdale-Bakersfield EIR (AV Times, CAHSRA Fb)
  • Report: CA Still Highly Racially Segregated (LAT)

