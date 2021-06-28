Today’s Headlines

On Sunday, Metro Implemented Service Restoration, Next Gen Changes, MicroTransit (LAist)

L.A. Adds New Bus Lane On 98th Street In Westchester (Bonin Fb)

Alhambra Neighbors Against Changing Proposed Development: The Villages (SGV Tribune)

San Diego Group Pushes For Freeway Lids To Restore Neighborhoods (LAT)

L.A. City Approves Funding For Five Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)

L.A. Passes Law To Protect Renters From Landlord Harassment (LAist)

Venice Sheriff Sweeps Are Criminalizing Homelessness (LAT)

Domestic Violence Is No. 1 Cause Of Homelessness For Women In L.A. (LAist)

52-Home TOC Building Under Construction In Silver Lake (Urbanize)

Missing Middle Housing Planned Near Glendale Train Station (Urbanize)

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Palmdale-Bakersfield EIR (AV Times, CAHSRA Fb)

Report: CA Still Highly Racially Segregated (LAT)

