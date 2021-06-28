Today’s Headlines
- On Sunday, Metro Implemented Service Restoration, Next Gen Changes, MicroTransit (LAist)
- L.A. Adds New Bus Lane On 98th Street In Westchester (Bonin Fb)
- Alhambra Neighbors Against Changing Proposed Development: The Villages (SGV Tribune)
- San Diego Group Pushes For Freeway Lids To Restore Neighborhoods (LAT)
- L.A. City Approves Funding For Five Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)
- L.A. Passes Law To Protect Renters From Landlord Harassment (LAist)
- Venice Sheriff Sweeps Are Criminalizing Homelessness (LAT)
- Domestic Violence Is No. 1 Cause Of Homelessness For Women In L.A. (LAist)
- 52-Home TOC Building Under Construction In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
- Missing Middle Housing Planned Near Glendale Train Station (Urbanize)
- CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Palmdale-Bakersfield EIR (AV Times, CAHSRA Fb)
- Report: CA Still Highly Racially Segregated (LAT)
