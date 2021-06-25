Sunset4All Kicks Off Crowdfunding Initiative

Today, Sunset4All – in partnership with the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition – launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund engineering work toward a two-way protected bikeway along Sunset Boulevard through L.A. City neighborhoods of East Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Echo Park.

Sunset4All hopes to raise $25,000 from local safe streets supporters. Individual donations will be matched dollar for dollar.

From the Sunset4All LACBC campaign page:

Sunset4All is a community-led project powered by the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC). We are teaming up to transform Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards through East Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Echo Park into a “main street” for everyone. Through this crowdfunding campaign, we will deliver the initial engineering and outreach for protected bike lanes and pedestrian improvements. If you help us reach our $25,000 goal, our angel donors are standing by to MATCH YOUR DONATIONS. Every dollar of your tax-deductible donation will be DOUBLED if we reach our goal! ​The NUMBER of donors is as important as the total number of dollars. The city of L.A. only installs safe street projects that have broad community support. Every individual donor is an individual VOTE for this project. Even a small donation is tangible PROOF that Angelenos support these designs for safer streets!

If you’re interested in supporting this much-needed all-ages bike facility along Sunset, donate to the campaign today.