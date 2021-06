Today’s Headlines

The Pandemic Reshaped Public Space and Streets (LAist)

Lawsuit Accuses Sheriff Deputies Of Beating Black Man During Traffic Stop (LAT, LAist)

Gateway Cities Tech Committee Reaffirms Freeway Widening (@StreetsblogLA and @streetsforall Twitter)

L.A. Receives $18M Safe Street Grant For Broadway In South L.A. (NBC)

Councilmember Bonin Initiative To House Venice’s Unhoused (LAT, Daily Breeze)

CA Delays Regulations On Oil Operations Near Homes (LAT)

County Sups Extend COVID Eviction Moratorium (LAT, Urbanize)

County Sups Vote To Close Central Jail (Daily News)

Yes, You Can Bike To LAX (Michael Schneider Medium)

High-Speed Rail To Vegas Schedule Delayed (KTNV)

