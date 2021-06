Today’s Headlines

Record Extreme Temperatures In Southwest (LAT)

Pomona Breaks Ground On First Protected Bike Lanes (@boyonabike Twitter)

…Tomorrow 10 a.m. Metro and Caltrans to break ground on 71 Freeway widening through Pomona

LADOT Retools Signal Timing To Somewhat Improve E Line Travel Time (Urbanize)

Avalon, Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, North L.A. County Met Transit Needs (SBLA Twitter)

Affordable Housing Planned On MLK In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Councilmember Raman Looks To Expand Homeless Housing (Daily News)

Another Attempt To Recall Councilmember Bonin (LAT)

