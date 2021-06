Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Built 1900 Parking Spaces A Block North Of Wilshire/Western Station (Urbanize)

Metro Investigating Slap Assaults On Train (LAT)

OCTA To Restore Bus Service To About 74 Percent Of Pre-COVID Levels On June 13

Three Supportive Housing Projects Rise In West Adams (Urbanize)

Arcadia Neighbors Protest Plans For Homeless Housing (LAT)

Carnage: One Dead In Gravel Truck Crash In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)

…Passenger Killed In Solo Car Crash In Lancaster (Antelope Valley Times)

Driver Kills Bear On Freeway In Castaic (Daily News)

Urge Metro And L.A. To Add Bike Lanes During DTLA Connector Street Restoration (Biking in L.A., Bikas)

…fyi Bikas is written by SBLA Editor Joe Linton

CA Has Among the Lowest COVID Transmission Rates In the U.S. (LAT)

Phil Washington’s Next Gig: CEO Of Denver International Airport (Denver Post)

