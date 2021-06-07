Today’s Headlines
- Meet L.A. Transit Superfan Kenny Uong (LAT)
- Watch 100+ Years Of L.A. Area Rail Expansion/Contraction (Metro Liner YouTube)
- DA Gascón Promise To Review Police Killings Hits Roadblocks (LAT)
- Carnage: Lancaster Wrong-Way Driver Kills Four People (Antelope Valley Times)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Gardena (Daily Breeze)
…Long Beach Driver Kills Two People (LB Press-Telegram)
…One Person Killed In Crash On 710 Freeway In Long Beach (LB Press-Telegram)
- Big Rig Flips On 210 Freeway In San Dimas, Hit By Loose Tire (SGV Tribune)
- LAPD Investigating Video Of People Being Slapped On Metro Trains (KTLA)
- Supportive Housing Planned For Chatsworth (Urbanize)
- Two Recall Elections For Industrial City of Vernon This Year (Daily News)
